Wallabies without Israel Folau for Bledisloe rematch, All Blacks missing Ryan Crotty and Rieko Ioane

Israel Folau grimaced as he left the field in Sydney

Wallabies star Israel Folau was Sunday ruled out of the second Bledisloe Cup Test with an ankle injury, in a further blow to Australia after their big loss to New Zealand.

Full-back Folau limped off in the 65th minute in the first Test in Sydney on Saturday, as the All Blacks thumped the Wallabies 38-13 in a clash that doubled as the Rugby Championship opener.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said the 29-year-old had a "small tear in a muscle right down low" but added that it was "just a lot of swelling" and not a long-term injury.

"We're hopeful he'll be back for the game in Brisbane against the Springboks," Cheika said.

"I think it's logical to bring in a winger like Naivalu as we have (Jack) Maddocks who can play winger and fullback as well as (Tom) Banks who is an out-and-out fullback."

New Zealand vs Australia Live on

Brumbies pair Folau Faingaa and Rory Arnold, and Rebels centre Billy Meakes will also travel to Auckland to help with the Wallabies' preparations.

The All Blacks have also been hit by injuries ahead of next week's clash at Eden Park in Auckland, with Ryan Crotty and Rieko Ioane both sidelined.

Inside centre Crotty was knocked out in a clash of heads with new midfield partner Jack Goodhue in the first half of the 38-13 rout at Sydney's Olympic stadium and played no further part in the match.

Ryan Crotty is helped off the field by the medical team

The 29-year-old has suffered a litany of head knocks over the past two seasons, missing games for the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby earlier this year, and will be sidelined for Saturday's return match at Eden Park.

With Sonny Bill Williams already ruled out with injury, the All Blacks will have to dig deep into their midfield stocks.

Anton Lienert-Brown, who replaced Crotty on Saturday, or Ngani Laumape are likely to start at inside centre, with the uncapped Vince Aso a chance to be called up as injury cover.

The absence of Ioane, who suffered a hamstring strain, opens the door for a recall to Nehe Milner-Skudder.