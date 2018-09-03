Rugby union live on Sky Sports this week

Will Argentina be able to topple New Zealand for the first time when they meet in Nelson on Saturday?

Sky Sports will once again bring you a feast of rugby union action this week from around the world.

The action kicks off midweek in New Zealand with a Mitre 10 Cup clash that will see Championship side Waikato take on Premiership rivals Wellington at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton (Wednesday, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, 8.30am).

The hosts are without a win so far this season while the Lions will be looking for their third victory of the campaign and to keep pace with leaders Tasman and Auckland.

Will Canterbury make it four wins from four in this year's Mitre 10 Cup against Manawatu?

The Mitre 10 Cup action continues the following day with another cross-division match-up featuring Premiership side Canterbury - chasing a 10th title and fourth in succession - tackling Championship side Manawatu, who will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak (Thursday, Sky Sports Arena, 8.30am).

There is a Mitre 10 Cup double-header on Friday starting with the all-Championship clash between Otago and Northland (Sky Sports Action, 6.40am).

This is followed by a top-of-the-Premiership-table showdown between Auckland and Tasman at Eden Park where both sides will be putting their unbeaten records on the line (Sky Sports Action, 8.40am).

We then switch to South Africa for the latest instalment of the Currie Cup that sees The Sharks welcome The Pumas to Kings Park in Durban (Friday, Sky Sports Action, 5.55pm). The hosts enter the game unbeaten after the first three rounds of action while their rivals are looking to avoid a third successive defeat.

New Zealand vs Argentina Live on

The Rugby Championship takes centre stage on Saturday starting with New Zealand's clash with Argentina in Nelson (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, 8am).

The all-conquering All Blacks enter the game with a perfect record following back-to-back bonus-point victories over Australia.

They face an improving Argentina side fresh from just their fourth victory in the competition against South Africa in Mendoza - having lost to the Springboks in Durban the week before.

However, the Pumas are yet to beat New Zealand in 30 attempts and have secured a draw just once - a 21-all stalemate back in 1985. On their most recent visit to New Zealand, they were beaten 39-22 in New Plymouth.

Australia's Kurtley Beale is tackled by South Africa's Elton Jantjies during the 2017 Rugby Championship

Next up, win-less Australia tackle South Africa at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in the latest Mandela Challenge Plate clash (Sky Sports Action, 10.30am).

The Wallabies have been forced to regroup once again after their latest Bledisloe Cup mauling and they face a Springboks side also under increasing pressure having disappointed in their latest outing against the Pumas.

Australia vs South Africa Live on

The focus then switches back to the battle for the Currie Cup with the Golden Lions poised to tackle the Free State Cheetahs at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (Sky Sports Mix, 3.55pm).

The Lions are one of the form teams in this year's competition having won both of their games this season, while the Cheetahs are yet to taste victory after three rounds of action.

Golden Lions vs Free State Cheetahs Live on

Alternatively, you can join us for the Top 14 clash between Toulouse and La Rochelle at the Stade Ernest-Wallon (Saturday, Sky Sports Action, 3.55pm).

The hosts are unbeaten so far this season having drawn away at Lyon and edged out Grenoble at home in their opening two fixtures. La Rochelle began the season brightly with a win against Grenoble but were second best to Montpellier last weekend.

#TOP14 | J2

► Grosses têtes, tirages de maillots, oups... Découvrez le 2ème Zapping de la saison ! pic.twitter.com/4z8gLoqVZh — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) September 3, 2018

We return to France for our final live game of the weekend on Sunday when under-fire Toulon welcome defending champions Castres to the Stade Felix-Mayol (Sky Sports Arena, 3.45pm).

Toulon vs Castres Live on

The headline-grabbing hosts find themselves bottom of the table after a home defeat to Racing and an away loss to Pau and have managed to score just one try in the process.

In contrast, Castres have begun the defence of their title well with an away win at Montpellier followed by victory over Lyon at home that leaves them just behind early leaders Clermont and Stade Francais.