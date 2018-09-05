Eddie Jones says Danny Cipriani could still play for England despite his arrest in Jersey

Cipriani was charged with common assault and resisting arrest in Jersey last month. The 30-year-old was fined £2,000 at Jersey Magistrates' Court and a further £2,000 by his club.

Jones, who handed Cipriani his first England start in 10 years in the third Test win over South Africa in June, had warned the fly-half his international future would be in jeopardy if he made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

However, Jones says Cipriani remains in the selection shake-up for the November internationals, where England play South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia on successive Saturdays, live on Sky Sports.

Cipriani impressed on his Gloucester debut as they beat Northampton at Kingsholm

"We had a good chat with Danny and the club about it," the Australian told Sky Sports News.

"Possibly what was reported wasn't the case. It'll be about what he does on the field going forward.

"Has he received a final warning? Not really. Like any player you need to be disciplined and committed to doing the right things, and the time between training sessions is important."

Jones was in the stands at Kingsholm last Saturday as Cipriani enjoyed an impressive debut for Gloucester, the highlight of which was a brilliant long pass to create a try for Charlie Sharples.

"We know he's good when the ball is going forward, that's not in debate," said Jones.

"It's how he plays when the ball is not going forward and we've chatted to Danny about that. He knows what he has got to do to work on his game, he's pretty clear about where he needs to go."

Chris Ashton is suspended until October 9 after his sending off for a tip tackle

Meanwhile, Jones refused to rule Chris Ashton out of the November internationals despite the wing receiving a seven-week ban for a red card in a pre-season friendly for Sale.

"We're looking at what he's doing in training," said Jones. "We sent one of our staff up there for the last couple of days to work with him. We'll just wait and see.

"He's outstanding, has a great attitude, wants to get better, works hard, is a good character. He couldn't have done any more to impress us."