Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: Chris Boyd and Eddie Jones feature

Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast

This week, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox run the rule over rugby's latest talking points (of which there are many) and the show features an in-depth interview with Northampton Saints' Director of Rugby, Chris Boyd.

Boyd was appointed by the Saints in January and arrived at the Premiership outfit at the start of August.

On the podcast, the New Zealander opens up about his coaching journey and route to the Saints. He discusses Leicester Tigers' recent parting of ways with Matt O'Connor and also gives his perspective on Brad Shields' decision to play for England.

The team also turn their attention on the international arena after the announcement that England will play four Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, all live on Sky Sports, in 2019.

England's Quilter Internationals will see them take on Wales and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium before heading to St James' Park in Newcastle to meet Italy.

Sky Sports News were with Eddie Jones at St James' Park on Wednesday. So, Cox and Greenwood reflect on the England head coach's comments about international the futures of Danny Cipriani and Chris Ashton, the progression of appointments into his coaching team and more.

Click here to listen to the new episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and subscribe here.