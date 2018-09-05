England to play St James' Park Rugby World Cup warm-up Test

England's Rugby World Cup warm-up games have been confirmed

The RFU has confirmed England's four Rugby World Cup warm-up games, with one to take place at St James' Park in Newcastle and all three home games live on Sky Sports.

Ahead of rugby's showpiece event, beginning in Japan on September 20 2019, Eddie Jones' side will take on Wales and Ireland at Twickenham on Sunday August 11 and Saturday August 24 respectively, before facing Italy at St James' Park on Friday September 6, all live on Sky Sports.

The fixture will be the first time the England rugby side has ever played a game at the home of Newcastle United FC - also the venue for this year's European Champions Cup final.

Newcastle's St James' Park hosted three games during Rugby World Cup 2015

It is also the first time since England's final pool fixture of Rugby World Cup 2015 that England will play a home match outside of Twickenham - that fixture having been held at Manchester City's Stadium.

As well as three home games, England will also travel to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday August 17 as part of thier preparations.

"These Quilter Internationals will be extremely important to the squad's final preparations before we head out to Japan," Jones said.

"It is great news to be able to take England to another part of the country and Newcastle will be fantastic hosts like they were for the matches here in 2015. We will look forward to play in front of a great northern crowd."

England lost six games in a row before securing victory in their third Test in South Africa

England have previously played games at Old Trafford - in 2009 against Argentina and 1997 against New Zealand - while Huddersfield was the venue for 1998 international fixtures with Italy and the Netherlands.

"We are excited to have brought another high-profile rugby event to St James' Park and to the city, and look forward to hosting Eddie Jones and his team before they embark on their trip to Japan," Lee Charnley, managing director at Newcastle United said.

Cllr Kim McGuinness, Cabinet Member for Culture Sport and Public Health added: "I am delighted that England have chosen to play their last game before heading off to Japan in Newcastle at St James' Park. The game is a significant addition to the sporting legacy of the City and recognises our ability to stage top-class international sporting events."

The 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan on September 20

2019 Quilter Internationals - Live on Sky Sports

Sunday, August 11 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, KO 14:00

Saturday, August 24 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, KO 15:00

Friday, September 6 2019: England v Italy, St James Park, Newcastle, KO 19:45

Away match

Saturday, August 17 2019: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff.