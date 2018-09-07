Guinness PRO14 Friday wrap - Victories for Glasgow and Ulster

Glagsow Warriors have nine points from two Guinness PRO14 games

Glasgow and Ulster picked up victories on Friday night as the second round of the Guinness PRO14 commenced.

With five fixtures taking place on Saturday, here's a summary of the two encounters that took place underneath the Friday night lights in Glasgow and Belfast respectively.

Glasgow 25-10 Munster

Dave Rennie's Glasgow Warriors backed up their opening-day win by coasting past Johann van Graan's Munster at Scotstoun Stadium.

The Warriors raced to a 22-0 lead at half-time thanks to a three-try blitz in the first period, but they were frustrated by their Irish rivals after the break and unable to pick up the bonus-point try.

Callum Gibbins, Stuart Hogg and Adam Ashe all crossed the line in a dominant display, with Hogg converting two and kicking a penalty to finish the game with 12 points, while Peter Horne was also on target.

Having gone into the break well behind, Munster were much-improved in the second half but were limited to a try by Rhys Marshall and the conversion, plus a penalty, from Joey Carberry.

Ulster 30-29 Edinburgh

John Cooney kicked Ulster's match-winning penalty for the second week in a row

John Cooney was yet again the hero as Ulster made it two wins from two with a dramatic fightback to beat Edinburgh at the Kingspan Stadium.

The scrum-half - who signed a long-term deal with Ulster earlier this week - won the contest with the final kick of the game to rack up 20 points from a try, three conversions and three penalties.

The result, which puts Ulster top of Conference B overnight and capped a tremendous comeback by the Irish province which had seen them trail 23-6 early in the second half.

Ulster's other try scorers were Will Addison and Craig Gilroy, with the latter running over 50 metres to assist the dramatic comeback by head coach Dan McFarland's side.

Simon Hickey was Edinburgh's leading scorer with 19 kicked points while Richard Cockerill's team - now having lost two from two - bagged tries from Tom Brown and replacement James Johnstone.