Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi arrested after alleged assault in New Zealand

Amanaki Mafi is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on Monday

Melbourne Rebels forward Amanaki Mafi was arrested following an altercation with team-mate Lopeti Timani in New Zealand.

The incident occurred after the Rebels' 43-37 defeat to the Highlanders in Dunedin, which ended their hopes of a maiden Super Rugby play-off place.

"Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels are aware of an incident involving Rebels players Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani in Dunedin overnight," Rugby Australia said in a joint statement with the Rebels on Sunday.

"Both players remain in New Zealand with Mafi currently in police custody following an altercation between the two players."

4:48 Watch highlights of the Rebels' 43-37 defeat to the Highlanders Watch highlights of the Rebels' 43-37 defeat to the Highlanders

Japan international Mafi scored the first try for the Rebels on Saturday.

A New Zealand Police spokeswoman told Fox Sports: "A man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure following an alleged assault in South Dunedin.

"The man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on July 16.

"The alleged victim... received moderate injuries following the incident. He did not require hospitalisation."

Rugby Australia and the Rebels said they understood no other players were involved in the incident.

"I am bitterly disappointed that an incident has occurred at the end of a season where we have taken pride in our on and off-field behaviour," said Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson.

"We will respect the process and won't be making further comments until all investigations have taken place."