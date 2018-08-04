WATCH: Ronan O'Gara discusses being part of Crusaders coaching staff

2:40 Ronan O'Gara discusses his first season with the Crusaders after their 2018 Super Rugby final victory Ronan O'Gara discusses his first season with the Crusaders after their 2018 Super Rugby final victory

Ronan O'Gara capped his first season as part of the Crusaders coaching team with a Super Rugby title at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

The former Ireland, Munster and British & Irish Lions fly-half joined the title-winning outfit from Top 14 side Racing 92 and landed in New Zealand in January this year.

O'Gara initially arrived on a one-year contract which was extended in June for a second year. At the time, the Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson highlighted the 41-year-old's 'hugely valuable' coaching style and the importance of the Irishman's 'new perspective' for the side.

Following a 37-18 victory over the Lions in the final, O'Gara discussed his move across the world, Dan Carter's influence when it came to 'pushing the door open' and his love for working with 'competitors'.

The Crusaders secured back-to-back Super Rugby titles with a clinical performance and their Backs Coach also talked about key pillars of their playing environment and the 'powerful' dynamic of their coaching team.

Click play on the video above to watch O'Gara's interview in full.