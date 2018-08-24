Dylan Hartley returns for Northampton Saints but Dan Biggar suffers injury

Dylan Hartley came off the bench in Northampton's win over Glasgow

Dylan Hartley made a successful comeback after five months out due to concussion in Northampton's 41-15 pre-season friendly victory over Glasgow at Franklin's Gardens.

Hartley arrived as a 60th-minute replacement to make his first appearance since the final match of the Six Nations against Ireland on March 17.

In the wake of that defeat at Twickenham, the England captain became symptomatic and - after taking medical advice - he opted for an extended break from the game without a timeline being established for his return.

It was the third significant concussion he has sustained and after being knocked out against France in 2016, he expressed fears that another head injury could force him to retire.

Restored to full fitness, the 32-year-old hooker was an energetic spectator as he prowled the sidelines at Franklin's Gardens, shouting support to his team-mates until he was brought on for the final quarter at a point when Northampton were already 34-10 ahead.

Dan Biggar suffered a head injury in the second minute

He was lively throughout his time on the pitch, although he was unable to make too great an impact on a match that had become increasingly loose.

Saints' delight at seeing their co-captain come through unharmed was tempered by the loss of Wales fly-half Dan Biggar to a head injury after only one minute and 51 seconds.

Biggar was the target of a double tackle close to the posts and - after groggily rising to his feet with medics in attendance - he was helped from the pitch.

Encouragement was provided by a strong performance from Courtney Lawes in his first start since the Six Nations because of knee surgery and an industrious evening from new signing James Haskell.