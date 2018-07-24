Harlequins' defence coach Nick Easter leaves club after 14 years

Nick Easter finished playing two years ago and went into coaching with Harlequins

Harlequins' Nick Easter has left his role as defence coach, following Graham Rowntree through the club's exit door.

Easter, 39, has quit for personal reasons following Rowntree's departure last month, while long-serving skills coach Collin Osborne also decided to leave in July.

Former Quins and England lock Alex Codling was subsequently appointed as the club's new forwards coach, linking up with Quins' new head of rugby Paul Gustard, who accepted the role in May.

Easter won 54 England caps in his career, playing in three successive World Cups, and made 281 Quins appearances.

In a statement posted on the club's official website, Quins said: "Harlequins has announced that defence coach Nick Easter has left the club for personal reasons after 14 years' service.

Graham Rowntree also left the club last month

"Since finishing playing two years ago, he was appointed the club's defence coach.

"Transferring his playing knowledge to coaching very well, he was a popular and dedicated member of the team.

"Harlequins would like to thank Nick for his contribution, innovation and hard work in this role, and wish him well in his promising coaching career."

Quins kick off their Gallagher Premiership campaign at home to Sale Sharks on September 1.