Harlequins boss Paul Gustard has Jurgen Klopp qualities, says Danny Care

Paul Gustard left his coaching role with England to take charge of Harlequins

Danny Care believes Paul Gustard can be Harlequins' answer to Jurgen Klopp.

Scrum-half Care has tipped new boss Gustard to reinvigorate Quins and help him push back towards further Test honours with England.

Harlequins slumped to a 10th-place Premiership finish last term, with rugby director John Kingston paying the price by losing his job.

Care was rested for England's summer tour to South Africa so is now itching to revitalise proceedings with both club and country.

And the 31-year-old thinks Gustard is the perfect man to help him do just that, comparing Quins' new head of rugby to likeable Liverpool manager Klopp.

If you get to know him, you know all he wants to do is win. He hates losing, and we're quite similar in that respect. Danny Care on Paul Gustard

"From day one since I met Gussie [Gustard], I've loved working with him," said Care.

"He reminds me of a Klopp-type manager, a guy that makes you work incredibly hard but is also the guy to put his arm around you if you need, and he's a mate as well.

"He's going to be on us this year to drive standards, especially us older boys to help out with that.

"If you get to know him, you know all he wants to do is win. He hates losing, and we're quite similar in that respect.

"He's got a tough edge that I love about him, but he'll put his arm around you if you need it.

"Last year definitely hurt. It's my 13th year at the club, I love the club, and to be down where we were, losing games the way we were, it's something I'd never really experienced to that point.

"We were embarrassed about that and it was hard. But the club has made the decision this year to bring in new faces and take the club in a new direction.

"I do feel it was needed, we needed some new voices. Not taking anything away from the coaches that had been here before, they had all done brilliant things for the club.

"But I feel the club is going in the right direction now, the right people are pushing that forward. And as players we have to take a lot of responsibility, and we owe the club some good performances this year."

Bigger picture

Initially Care admitted he did not want a summer's rest when England boss Eddie Jones told him he would not be touring South Africa.

Now Care has realised the benefits of that break but also concedes he must start from scratch in pushing back towards England's No 9 shirt.

Care is desperate to add to his 81 England caps

"When I met with Eddie (Jones) and he said he thought the best thing for me was a rest and a summer off, at the time I probably couldn't see the bigger picture," said Care.

"I'm desperate to play for England so you don't want to miss a game and you definitely don't want to miss a tour to South Africa.

"Looking back now, he knows what he's talking about. I definitely feel physically and mentally in the best shape I've been in at the start of a season.

"I've always said if you're playing well then you deserve your shot. So for me nothing's changed in my mind this year, I'll need to play well for my club to deserve the chance to wear the shirt again.

"And hopefully I can do that as I'm desperate to get back in."