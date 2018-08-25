Harlequins sign Fiji international Semi Kunatani

Semi Kunatani (left) in action for Fiji

Harlequins have signed Fiji international Semi Kunatani from Toulouse.

The 27-year-old back row was a member of the Fijian Sevens team that won the gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Kunatani - who featured in all six matches in the tournament and scored four tries in the final as Fiji defeated Great Britain 43-7 - has also been capped by the Fijian national team.

"I am delighted to welcome Semi to the club. He is a precocious talent and someone I have been watching for a considerable time," said Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"I am confident that our exceptional supporters will relish watching him play and give him their support as he embarks on the next stage of his young career.

"Semi offers us something completely different to our other back row brothers and given the attritional nature of the playing position and impending international call-ups, his signing gives us much needed depth and adds further quality to the squad.

The player himself is also looking forward to his move to west London.

"I'm excited about joining Harlequins at the start of this new era for the club and looking forward to playing at The Stoop," said Kunatani.

"The club has many top players and this is a great opportunity for me to play with them and contribute to a successful team."

Harlequins begin their Gallagher Premiership campaign at home to Sale Sharks on September 1.