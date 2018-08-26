Anthony Watson wants players to be limited to 20 games per season

England and Bath wing Anthony Watson believe players should be limited to just 20 games a season in order to protect them from the rigours of the modern game.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is leading a tackle trial in the new season as the sport considers its approaches to concussion and injury reduction.

In the Championship, the definition of a high tackle in the coming season will be lowered from above the line of the shoulders to above the armpit line.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton recently announced his retirement aged 29 and revealed on Friday he did so as he was still feeling discomfort during his rehabilitation, with other players also retiring from the game at a relatively young age.

Watson has questioned whether the trial in the Championship season will have the desired effect, suggesting it could cause more concussion injuries with players colliding into knees of opponents as they aim to go lower to keep within the new guidelines.

The 24-year-old, currently ruled out by an Achilles injury, told the Mail on Sunday: "You don't want to see passive tackles. I don't think changing the nature of the game is the answer.

"What's difficult is playing 25 plus games per year and you end up playing at 75 or 80 per cent. These things aren't decided by the players but I'd have thought 20 games maximum is the right number."

The Gallagher Premiership season starts on Friday, with England stars again forced to split their loyalties between club and country.

The dual contract system employed by Wales and Ireland, that sees national associations regulate players' game time, does not apply with England.

That state of affairs can make for a heavy workload, with players in danger of suffering from long-term physical problems.

Joe Marler has highlighted the conflicts a player has between club and country

"Sometimes England want one thing and your club want something else," said Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler.

"Your club pay your wages so they're the strong voice but you want to get picked by England.

"It's difficult to manage without upsetting either party, so you either get caught up in the politics of it all or just go out and play. I look at the systems in Wales, Ireland or New Zealand with envy but senior people here say 'too late, the ship has sailed', and go back to the power of the clubs.

"Am I saying I know the right number of games? No, but I just know it should be less. I'd rather play fewer games per year, take less money and have a longer career, just like I'd rather have a functioning body after rugby and less money, instead of more money and a hip replacement."