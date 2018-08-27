ACT Brumbies great Ben Alexander retires from rugby

Ben Alexander runs out ahead of a Super Rugby match in Canberra

Former Wallabies prop Ben Alexander has retired after 72 appearances for his country and a record 154 games for the ACT Brumbies.

The 33-year-old made his Australia debut in their 34-13 win over France in Sydney in 2008 and was a regular selection until his last Test in 2014, with his ability to pack down on either side of the scrum proving invaluable.

He was also a one-club man, turning out for the Brumbies in Super Rugby more times than any other player.

Brumbies chief executive Michael Thomson said: "Ben has been a loyal club man and incredible talent.

"To play over 150 matches in Super Rugby for one team is testament to his qualities.

"His experience and presence will be missed on the field, but we are hoping that he will continue to be a regular visitor to the club."

Alexander's final match for the Brumbies was a 40-31 win over the Waratahs, when he came off the bench just after the hour mark.

Head coach Dan McKellar said: " Ben has been at the club for a long period of time and is a guy who is very popular amongst the playing group, is highly respected, and has had a tremendous career - having made a significant contribution to the Brumbies.

"Ben started as a loosehead and moved across to tighthead and, at times through his career, he played one for the Brumbies and different for the Wallabies.

"That says a lot about his character, in that he always did what was best for the team and the group.

"He has an opinion that you value, and that knowledge and experience is something that we will miss."