The Pumas' historic first win over the Springboks in 2015

The last time South Africa hosted Argentina in Durban, the Pumas arrived with the aim to become the first Argentina side to beat the Boks, and they succeeded...

The game was an historic one even before kick-off; it marked the 50 year anniversary of Argentina's first tour of South Africa. The squad from the 1965 tour was invited to Kings Park to watch the game, and were sitting by as the current crop of Pumas took the field against South Africa for the 20th time in the nation's history - with the Boks 19-0 to the good.

The Springboks had been fairly solid up until that point in the 2015 Rugby Championship, losing to Australia by just four points and New Zealand by seven in the weeks that preceded the Kings Park encounter. By all accounts, they were expected to continue their country's unbeaten run against Argentina.

However, Argentina wasted no time carving South Africa up, with fly-half Juan Martin Hernandez and winger Juan Imhoff combining in a set move off a lineout, and Imhoff sending centre Marcelo Bosch clear to score after just 99 seconds.

The Pumas were bossing South Africa's scrum, winning feeds against the head and penalties as they put the Springboks' front row under pressure, and their backs were also causing huge problems, with scrum-half Tomas Cubelli skipping through several missed tackles to set up Imhoff for his first try in the 23rd minute, before the winger scored his second off a simple blindside move from a scrum to take Argentina 21-6 ahead.

South Africa vs Argentina Live on

Lood de Jager responded for South Africa, reaching out to score their first try after being driven to the line by his fellow forwards. The home team then gave away a penalty straight from the kick-off after that try, and Hernandez nailed it for a 27-13 half-time lead.

Imhoff's hat-trick try three minutes into the second half was contentious; with play stopped for an Argentina penalty - and medics on the field - Argentina took a quick tap and Imhoff was completely free on the left wing to stretch the lead to 21 points.

Argentina celebrate after they beat the Boks for the first time

Full-back Willie le Roux suggested a Springboks comeback when he motored down the right touchline for South Africa's second try in the 49th minute, but Argentina weathered the Springboks' surge easily, with Bosch capping the Pumas' historic win with a drop goal.

With time running out South Africa tried their best to reverse the tide but could only manage a last-minute try from Bryan Habana, and Argentina claimed their first victory over the Springboks.

Can the Pumas match that result this weekend? South Africa v Argentina is live on Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm on Saturday.