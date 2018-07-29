Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte addresses possible rematch with Dereck Chisora

5:02 Whyte addresses Chisora, Joshua and Wilder Whyte addresses Chisora, Joshua and Wilder

Dillian Whyte insists he has "bigger fish to fry" than a rematch against old rival Dereck Chisora.

Whyte emerged victorious from a back-and-forth barn-burner against Joseph Parker on Saturday night, a fight featuring three knock-downs.

Chisora had brilliantly knocked out Carlos Takam moments earlier leading to calls for a rematch with Whyte, who won their first meeting in 2016 by split decision.

The donkey is always there, always hoping for a ride. Dillian Whyte

"Right now there's bigger and better fish to fry. The donkey is always there, always hoping for a ride," Whyte told Sky Sports News on Sunday morning.

"I want to fight Anthony Joshua again, and Deontay Wilder also. But if these fights aren't around, I'll just keep on fighting. There are good fights out there. November or December? We'll see what's what.

"I've been through the mill. I've done everything I can possibly do to get a world title shot. I've been patient. I've taken fights on the road, taken learning fights. Now it's time for me to get what I deserve. I'm a massive risk for the champions and they don't fancy it."

Whyte was wearing a necklace that was gifted to him by Parker as a sign of respect.

He reflected of their fight: "[Parker] fights fast in the first two or three rounds then settles into a rhythm.

"It was a very good learning fight, probably the most I've learned from any fight.

"I put him down, he's a tough guy so I tried to relax. The dog inside of me said: 'go for the kill'. The smart boxer in me said: 'he might not be as badly hurt as you think, so get behind your jab'.

"I thought: 'what the heck, let's have a go!' But I got put down in the last round.

"I got hurt. I've been hurt before and carried on slugging it out. But I was experienced this time. I thought: 'do the right thing, take the knee, and compose yourself'.

"There is another 35 or 40 per cent to come, still more physical and mental development to do.

"I'm ticking all the boxes, slowly but surely."