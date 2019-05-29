Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Joshua Buatsi is almost in disbelief over MSG debut

Joshua Buatsi can't quite believe he will be fighting at the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.

Unbeaten Buatsi defends his WBA international light-heavyweight title against 30-fight veteran Marco Antonio Periban on Anthony Joshua's undercard on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 26-year-old from Croydon will fight for the first time outside the UK when he chases his 11th straight win since turning professional two years ago.

"It's a big, big, big occasion," Buatsi told Sky Sports. "I'm not pinching myself quite but it is good to see this is happening.

"It's real, the media's here, everyone is here, you guys are here, so it's real, it's not a dream it's happening.

"I've watched a lot of fights, a few of them have been at MSG, but to now say I'm actually boxing there, it's a good experience."

Joshua Buatsi said he learned things from his time spent with Anthony Joshua

To prepare for Mexican Periban, Buatsi spent eight days with three-belt Brit Joshua during his training camp in Florida.

"Good experience to watch from a distance and to observe what the big man is doing. To see what it's like to be a champion.

"It's the first time he's travelled out of England to prepare for a fight in another country, so it's good to see what they have to do to acclimatise, just little methods and little tips that I can take and add to my camp."

Periban (right) narrowly lost to Sakio Bika when he fought for the vacant WBC title

Periban (24-1-1, 16 KOs) has shared a ring with Badou Jack, James DeGale and Avni Yildrim and challenged for a world title.

"He'll be tough, all Mexicans are tough but again I have to remember who I am, I know I'm a tough person. Whether we show it or you kind of box smart and get the win, by all means to whatever you have to do to win but I am confident in my toughness and what I bring to the table as well

"It's a good opportunity to announce myself. I'll be doing everything that I can do to make sure that I announce myself and to make them think that actually there's another fighter over the seas who's a good fighter as well."

