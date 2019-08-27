Davies Jr vs Ritson: Robbie Davies Jr and Lewis Ritson resume war of words during fiery press conference

Robbie Davies Jr and Lewis Ritson meet ahead of their British grudge match

Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr cranked up the heat during a fiery press conference ahead of their WBA super-lightweight title eliminator on October 19, live on Sky Sports.

The super-lightweight rivals will get to settle their differences in a British grudge match at the Newcastle Arena after their war of words on social media spilled over into an angry exchange when they both fought on the same Liverpool card in July.

"I was just stating a few facts after he was writing a few things on social media," explained Ritson during a press conference.

"It wasn't me that backed out of the two fights. He said he wasn't ready, wasn't me. We went to Liverpool and fought in his backyard."

Davies Jr (19-1, KOs 13) quickly countered by interrupting the Newcastle fighter.

"Stop going on about it, that was six weeks ago. I'm here now, aren't I? I'm here now, aren't I? I told you. I told you. I told you I would come here, and I'm here now."

Ritson responded by telling Davies Jr that he was only in Newcastle because he could sell out a show in his hometown Liverpool.

"I'm here because there was no Liverpool show to have this fight," replied Davies Jr.

"They said 'do you want to fight Ritson?', and my manager sorted a few minor details, and I said 'let's go.'"

"I might walk into that arena getting booed but I will walk out of there getting applauded because I'll win the respect of the crowd." Robbie Davies Jr

Ritson (19-1, KOs 12) admitted he was not expecting an easy fight against Davies Jr, but could not resist taking a further dig at his rival.

"I'm not daft, I know it's going to be a tough fight. It really should be for the European title, but we will not go there because he's taken a hissy fit about that already."

An angry Davies Jr hit back: "The only reason I haven't got that European title is to take this fight with you.

"The only reason I am not European champion now is because I'm taking this fight… facts."

