Taylor vs Linardatou: Watch a live stream of press conference for Manchester show
Last Updated: 17/09/19 1:38pm
Katie Taylor discusses her new world title target at a Manchester press conference, with Anthony Crolla and Joshua Buatsi on the bill - and you can watch on a live stream.
The Irish star steps up a division to challenge Christina Linardatou for the WBO super-lightweight belt on a packed bill at Manchester Arena on November 2, live on Sky Sports.
Taylor became the undisputed lightweight champion following a hard-fought points win over Delfine Persoon in June.
Follow a live stream of the press conference on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.
Mancunian Crolla will have a farewell fight as he returns to the scene of his greatest triumph, a stoppage win over Darleys Perez to earn the WBA lightweight belt in November 2015.
Unbeaten light-heavyweight Buatsi takes a sizeable step-up in class against former world title challenger Blake Caparello, who has shared the ring with Sergey Kovalev and Andre Dirrell.
Watch a live stream of the press conference in London at the top of this page.