Taylor vs Linardatou: Watch a live stream of press conference for Manchester show

Watch the press conference live stream here Watch the press conference live stream here

Katie Taylor discusses her new world title target at a Manchester press conference, with Anthony Crolla and Joshua Buatsi on the bill - and you can watch on a live stream.

The Irish star steps up a division to challenge Christina Linardatou for the WBO super-lightweight belt on a packed bill at Manchester Arena on November 2, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor became the undisputed lightweight champion following a hard-fought points win over Delfine Persoon in June.

Taylor collected all four major world titles at lightweight

Follow a live stream of the press conference on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Mancunian Crolla will have a farewell fight as he returns to the scene of his greatest triumph, a stoppage win over Darleys Perez to earn the WBA lightweight belt in November 2015.

Anthony Crolla is having one final fight in front of his hometown fans

Unbeaten light-heavyweight Buatsi takes a sizeable step-up in class against former world title challenger Blake Caparello, who has shared the ring with Sergey Kovalev and Andre Dirrell.

Watch a live stream of the press conference in London at the top of this page.