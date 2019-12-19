JD NXTGEN: Watch a live stream of the JD NXTGEN undercard

Watch a live stream of the JD NXTGEN undercard here Watch a live stream of the JD NXTGEN undercard here

Shannon Courtenay and Donte Dixon are targeting victories on tonight's JD NXTGEN undercard - and you can watch both fights on a live stream.

Richard Riakporhe battles Jack Massey for the British cruiserweight title in the main event at York Hall, Bethnal Green, but before the live broadcast starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Action, you can watch Courtenay and Dixon return to action.

You can watch a live stream of the undercard on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Shannon Courtenay can extend her unbeaten record

Courtenay attempts to end a busy year with her fifth victory in the professional ranks as she takes on Spaniard Buchra El Quaissi at bantamweight.

Dixon, who is managed by world champion Billy Joe Saunders, seeks the second victory of his pro career against Latvian Vladislavs Davidaitis.

Watch Richard Riakporhe versus Jack Massey tonight, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.