Anthony Sims Jr is 'ready-made', says promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Sims Jr is "the worst kept secret in boxing", says promoter Eddie Hearn

The unbeaten light-heavyweight (15-0-KO14) recently signed under the Matchroom Boxing banner, and Hearn believes the wider public will finally start seeing the talent he possesses, starting on October 6, at the Wintrust Arena, Chicago, live on Sky Sports.

"Everyone knows about Anthony Sims Jr, he's the worst kept secret in boxing," said Hearn.

He's in a stacked division and he's ready-made Eddie Hearn

"He's been inactive, he's had some disputes, and he's been frustrated. But he's rolling again now. You're going to get to see his personality come out along with seeing his punch power.

"Every camp he goes into, everyone talks about him. Ask George Groves and Dmitry Bivol about him. He's in a stacked division and he's ready-made - 15-0 and just needs one or two more and then he's ready for the big fights.

"Anthony fights in Chicago and then we go again in December - and in 2019 we're ready for all the big fights."

Sims Jr has only boxed once since February 2017 - claiming a knockout victory on the undercard of Joe Cordina's Commonwealth title victory over Sean Dodd in Cardiff last month.

Anthony Sims Jr impressed when fighting in Cardiff last month

The 23-year-old has stated his excitement at getting back into the ring, and says his performances will only get better due to the regularity in which he is now set to be boxing at.

"It was great to be back in the ring for the first time in two years in Cardiff, and now it's time to step it up some more," Sims Jr said.

"I got some rounds and got the stoppage in the UK, but I was so excited to be back in there and was head-hunting a bit.

"In Chicago I'll be more patient and pick my shots, and I'll look even better. The ring rust is coming off."

Sims Jr forms part of a stacked card in America as Jessie Vargas battles Thomas Dulmore for the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title, Callum Johnson's challenges Artur Beterbiev for the IBF light heavyweight strap, and Daniel Roman defends his WBA super-bantamweight title against Gavin McDonnell.