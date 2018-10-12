Ritson vs Patera: Joshua Buatsi vows to entertain with KO win

Joshua Buatsi hopes to improve his 7-0 record with victory over Tony Averlant

Joshua Buatsi is ready to take out Tony Averlant as he looks to deliver an emphatic knockout victory on his first visit to a Newcastle fight ring.

Buatsi, a Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, will battle Averlant over 10 rounds at the Metro Radio Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, hoping to improve on his 7-0 record and retain his WBA International title.

As crude as it sounds, people pay to be entertained. I'm always looking to entertain. Joshua Buatsi

The Croydon light-heavyweight says the Frenchman, a former Anthony Yarde opponent, has his full attention, and is undeterred by the "inevitable comparisons" to the stoppage win of his domestic rival.

"We are stepping up in levels again, it is going to be a test," Buatsi exclusively told Sky Sports.

"[Averlant] has got a lot of experience and will bring something new to the table.

"He looks hungry and eager and it will all add up to a good fight. I've prepared and made the weight, all that is left is to get a haircut and I'm good to go.

Buatsi came in a pound heavier than Averlant

"[Comparisons with Yarde] mean nothing to me because it will happen, inevitably. If I get rid of him before seven then fantastic, if I get rid of him after seven then fantastic, it doesn't matter because styles make fights.

"I can say before the fight now that if I get rid of him before seven rounds, I won't be climbing on the top ropes saying look 'I did it, I did it'. It means nothing. I'm not shying away from it, right now my focus and aim is to get rid of the man tomorrow so that is what I will do.

"As crude as it sounds, people pay to be entertained. It's good to win but also good to add some entertainment and I'm always looking to entertain."

