Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez keen on fighting Gennady Golovkin or Floyd Mayweather after Rocky Fielding

Canelo earned a narrow points win against GGG last month

World middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says he would welcome a third meeting with Gennady Golovkin if the public demand it.

Canelo is the only man to have beaten 'GGG' in the paid ranks, claiming a majority decision win over the Kazakh fighter in September, in a contest that was rearranged after Alvarez was forced to serve a six-month suspension when he tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

The first meeting between the middleweight kings ended in a draw, and with the outcome of the pair's Las Vegas rematch somewhat contentious, Canelo remains open to facing Golovkin for a third time.

"If the people want a third fight with pleasure I would give him a third fight," said Canelo, who steps up to super-middleweight in his next fight to challenge Rocky Fielding for the WBA 'regular' title, live on Sky Sports on December 15.

3:39 Eddie Hearn explains how the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Rocky Fielding bout came to fruition and says it is 'the opportunity of a lifetime' for the Liverpool fighter. Eddie Hearn explains how the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Rocky Fielding bout came to fruition and says it is 'the opportunity of a lifetime' for the Liverpool fighter.

"I mean I'm here to give people what they want. I'm here to give them good fights and if that is the fight that people want I'll give it to them."

Canelo has tasted defeat just once in his 53-fight career, losing on points to Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2013.

Mayweather came out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor last year, extending his perfect record to 50-0 with a 10th round stoppage win against the Irish MMA fighter who was making his pro boxing debut.

Floyd Mayweather sent Alvarez to his sole professional defeat in September 2013

Mayweather recently teased the prospect of coming out of retirement for a second meeting with Manny Pacquiao, but Canelo says Mayweather should instead face him although he concedes it is an unlikely prospect.

Asked if he thought Mayweather would be open to a rematch, Alvarez said: "I don't think so. He doesn't want to risk a second fight with me.

"You know if he wants to return and have fights, he should return and fight me. It would be tough for him but I know that he wouldn't want to take that risk."