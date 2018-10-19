Andrade v Kautondokwa: Demetrius Andrade says he belongs among world's best

1:39 Demetrius Andrade says he is 'slickest guy out there' ahead of WBO title fight Demetrius Andrade says he is 'slickest guy out there' ahead of WBO title fight

Demetrius Andrade has vowed to prove himself as one of the pound-for-pound best in boxing by winning a world title in a second weight division.

The American became a two-time world champion at super-welterweight before stepping up to challenge for the vacant WBO middleweight title this weekend, live on Sky Sports, with opponent Walter Kautondokwa standing in the way of his 26th straight win.

Victory could put Andrade on a collision course with elite fighters such as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Gennady Golovkin, but the 30-year-old believes he should already be ranked near the very top of the sport.



"I'm the slickest guy out there, so it ain't nothing," said Andrade.

"Saturday night, I'm going in, be myself, do my thing, and come home with that belt."

Asked if he was among the pound-for-pound best, Andrade added: "I'm definitely that, and I can only prove it by stepping into the ring, and you guys are going to see that."

Kautondokwa stepped in as a late replacement after Billy Joe Saunders vacated the belt following a failed drug test, and Andrade is wary of the threat posed by the heavy-handed Namibian.

He's a top guy, and I'm taking it very serious. Demetrius Andrade

"You know, everyone can punch in the sport of boxing," said Andrade. "Is he unknown? Yeah, because where he's from. He's not from the US. [The] US is more popular for boxing, as far as being recognised.

"He's a top guy, and I'm taking it very serious. He's not coming from the bottom of the barrel. He's made his way to be where he's at, so now he's in the ring with me, and I've got to do what I've got to do."

