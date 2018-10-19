Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Tommy Coyle promises a tear-up on his American debut

1:57 Tommy Coyle says it is a dream to fight in America and he will make his mark with lots of action in the ring. Tommy Coyle says it is a dream to fight in America and he will make his mark with lots of action in the ring.

Tommy Coyle promises to make his mark in explosive fashion when he achieves his dream of fighting in America.

The Hull lightweight travels to Boston to take on Ryan Kielczweski at the TD Garden, live on Sky Sports, and wants to deliver fans a fight to remember on his stateside bow.

"I'm thrilled to be here in America. I've had a very up-and-down career and I've made hard work of it, but it' been entertaining and fun," Coyle said, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports.

"I never expected to come as far as I've come, I'm really enjoying these final chapters.

I think you're going to see a tear-up, I'm bang up for a fight. Tommy Coyle

"I can't believe the fact I'm here in Boston and being in New York before for my camp, it's incredible. I'm here to do my job, it's all quite surreal.

"I know the Yanks love a fight and I'm here to make my mark. I think you're going to see a tear-up, I'm bang up for a fight."

Coyle's opponent Kielczweski, 'The Polish Prince', has never been stopped and heads into the weekend fight with a record of 29-3-KO11.

"Ryan is a tough fighter and has won 29 of 32 fights," Coyle continued.

"He works off reflexes. He will be expecting me to come and press and he's going to look to feed off that.

"I don't really have a game-plan for this one, I'm going to look and see what he does and come up with the recipe to beat him.

"I'm usually very nervous because I feel like I have a point to prove, but I'm very relaxed and happy to be here. That'll bring out the best in me."

