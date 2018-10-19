Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Demetrius Andrade and Katie Taylor make weight for world title fights

Demetrius Andrade and Walter Kautondokwa clash for the WBO middleweight crown

Demetrius Andrade and Katie Taylor both made weight for their world title fights on this weekend's blockbuster Boston bill.

Andrade will battle Walter Kautondokwa for the vacant WBO belt at the TD Garden in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and was bang on the 160lb middleweight limit, while his Namibian foe looked in peak condition, coming in lighter at 158.4lbs.

The southpaw slickster Andrade, a former amateur standout, can become a two-weight world champion if he takes the unbeaten record of Kautondokwa.

Katie Taylor puts her world titles on the line against Cindy Serrano.

Taylor made no mistake on the scales as she weighed 134.6lbs ahead of here WBA and IBF lightweight world title defence against Cindy Serrano, who was lighter at 132.6lbs for the 135lbs fight.

The Irish sensation (11-0) fights in the United States for the third time as a professional and is relishing what she believes will be the "toughest fight of her career on a homecoming night in Boston".

Tevin Farmer and James Tennyson clash for the IBF super-featherweight title

Tevin Farmer weighed 129.6lbs for the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight world title. Belfast challenger James Tennyson was typically shredded, weighing exactly on the 130lbs limit.

Kid Galahad (126lbs) and Toka Kahn Clary (125.8lbs) were both inside the featherweight limit ahead of their IBF final eliminator, while Tommy Coyle (138.4lbs) and Scott Quigg (129.4lbs) both successfully weighed in ahead of their outings on the Boston Blockbuster.

