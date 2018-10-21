Andrade vs Kautondokwa: Tevin Farmer blasts aside James Tennyson to defend world title

0:58 Tevin Farmer used devastating body shots to break down James Tennyson and stop him in five rounds Tevin Farmer used devastating body shots to break down James Tennyson and stop him in five rounds

Tevin Farmer showcased his power as he savagely stopped James Tennyson with body shots to make the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight crown.

The Philadelphia southpaw was punch-perfect throughout and, having twice dropped the Belfast challenger with thudding blows to the ribs, the referee mercifully waved off the contest in the fifth.

Farmer hammers away to the body

Following wild celebrations at the TD Garden, Boston, Farmer called out WBA 'Super' champion Gervonta Davis for a blockbuster unification showdown.

"I'm starting to adapt now. They said Tennyson could punch but I know I can punch too," The 'American Idol' said.

Farmer breaches the guard of Tennyson

"I want everyone with a belt, I've got one particular guy I want, I want Gervonta Davis."

Farmer elusively bounced around the ring to begin the contest, quickly bringing his slick skills into play behind a potent jab, Tennyson unable to get into range.

Farmer wheels away after dropping Tennyson

The American then regularly found a home for his left hook in the second, hammering home to both the head and body, before another thudding blow downstairs soon had the Northern Irishman grimacing on the canvas in the following period.

After a rallying call from his corner in-between rounds, the Belfast man bit down on the gum-shield and came out firing, loading up on shots, but Farmer continued to make him miss in slick fashion.

The end then came in the fifth when, having already drilled in a left to the body that wobbled Tennyson, Farmer again targeted the same area in brutal fashion and sent his man to the floor, finishing the fight.