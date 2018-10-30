Kell Brook denies rift with trainer Dominic Ingle

Kell Brook has denied reports he has fallen out with trainer Dominic Ingle

Kell Brook has dismissed speculation he has fallen out with Dominic Ingle, but his trainer will not be in his corner for his return to the ring.

The former world welterweight champion confirmed last week he is set for his first bout since March in his hometown of Sheffield on December 8, live on Sky Sports.

Brook has addressed talk of him training without Ingle, explaining he has chosen to continue his fight preparations in Spain, while Ingle has been in Toronto preparing his other boxers for "big fights".

"Contrary to some stories and speculation, myself and Dominic Ingle have not fallen out. Dom is as dedicated a trainer as they come. He has been in camp over recent months preparing his fighters for big fights," read Brook's statement on social media.

"All Dom's fighters were scheduled to fight from October right through to late December, some were due to fight on big cards in the US and therefore a training camp in Toronto was scheduled for their preparation.

"For a number of years now I have based myself out of Fuerteventura for my training camps. As I boxed in March, I wanted a lengthier warm weather stint to assist my recovery and preparation for any forthcoming bouts.

"I understand with Dom already committed to the above, he could not make himself available to assist on this occasion for my training camp.

"I know the Fuerteventura set-up well and have had some familiar faces and good people around me to support with camp.

"I am now scheduled to fight on December 8th and to avoid disruption as well as ensuring I maintain momentum, I will continue to base myself out here in Fuerteventura for this bout.

"Preparation has thus far gone very well and in the interest of maintaining this momentum, for this particular fight, Dominic Ingle cannot be in my corner.

"At this point I have nothing further to add on the matter and my full focus and attention is on getting myself ready to put on a spectacular performance for the fans and to close the year in special fashion.

"The meticulous work, dedication, preparation and focus has gone into this camp and I will continue to grind until fight week.

"I look forward to seeing you all on December 8th again, where I will shine bright under All Of The Lights."

Brook was denied a fight in the summer due to an ankle injury but will be back in action before the end of the year, with an opponent to be confirmed, as he pursues a long-awaited British battle with Amir Khan.

Brook blasted aside Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds at Sheffield Arena in March, and challenged Khan to attend the fight, with negotiations continuing for their massive domestic clash.