Jermaine Franklin hopes to rise up heavyweight rankings after signing for Dmitry Salita

Jermaine Franklin is one of the hottest prospects in the heavyweight division

Rising American Jermaine Franklin expects to quicken his climb up the heavyweight rankings after signing for Salita Promotions.

The talented 25-year-old, a former National Golden Gloves champion, extended his unbeaten record to 17 wins with a unanimous-decision victory over Craig Lewis in July, and hopes to compete with the division's biggest names in the future.

"I want to raise the competition in the heavyweight division," said Franklin.

Franklin holds a 17-fight unbeaten record with five knockouts

"There are some great heavyweights like Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua that are putting the division back on top.

"I want to be right there with them, and have a hand in making the division must-watch TV once again."

Salita has also guided the career of Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller, who returns to action against Bogdan Dinu in Kansas on November 17, live on Sky Sports, and will soon reveal news of Franklin's next fight.

Jarrell Miller battles Bogdan Dinu later this month, live on Sky Sports

"Jermaine is the best American heavyweight prospect in boxing and he's just a few fights away from being a familiar name for fans," said Salita.

"He has the pedigree to be the next great American heavyweight fighter. I feel confident that his name will stand tall with other great Michigan fighters such as Tommy Hearns, Floyd Mayweather and Claressa Shields."

