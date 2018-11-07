Usyk vs Bellew: Watch the public workout on our live stream from 5pm

All eyes will be on Tony Bellew and Oleksandr Usyk at today's media workout and you can follow it right here with the Sky Sports Live Video Stream.

It will be the first time many British fight fans will get to see undisputed cruiserweight world champion Usyk in action.

Usyk and Bellew top the bill at the Manchester Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with local hero Anthony Crolla and popular British stars David Allen, Ricky Burns and Josh Kelly in action.

From 5-7pm tonight is the first chance to see what shape they're all in and if you can't get to the National Football Museum, in Manchester, watch it at the top of this article or on Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Oleksandr Usyk will be working out in front of the public from 6.25pm

Workout times

5:00pm - Richard Riakporhe

5:10pm - Sam Hyde

5:20pm - David Allen

5:30pm - Scott Cardle

5:40pm - Ricky Burns

5:50pm - Daud Yordan

6:00pm - Josh Kelly

6:10pm - Anthony Crolla

6:25pm - Oleksandr Usyk

6:40pm - Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew will be last in the ring at around 6.40pm

