Anthony Ogogo on brink of retirement after injury nightmare

Anthony Ogogo is currently recovering from another eye operation

Anthony Ogogo has admitted he is on the brink of walking away from boxing for good, due to his ongoing injury nightmare.

Great Britain's 2012 Olympic bronze medallist has not fought for two years since fracturing his eye socket - he is currently recovering from the latest operation which he hopes will resurrect his career.

But in a series of emotional posts on social media, he has revealed how desperate the situation has become.

Anthony Ogogo (right) during the London 2012 Victory Parade

"From this moment onwards I'm either going to catapult to greatness or it's the end of this chapter," the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"This is it for me. I can't keep chasing something that doesn't want to be caught. I just really hope this works.

This is it for me. I can't keep chasing something that doesn't want to be caught. I just really hope this works. Anthony Ogogo

"This is as low as I've felt for a long time.

"I don't want to be here anymore, I want to be in a boxing ring becoming world champion.

"I'm a positive person, I always look on the bright side of things, two years of kicks in the stomach and I'm running out of positive things to look at."

"The next time you criticise a boxer, an athlete or any human being for that matter take into consideration the battles they've faced and the mountains they've climbed. Think before you judge.

"Some real talk from me tonight."