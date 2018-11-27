Manny Pacquiao says Freddie Roach never left his team

Manny Pacquiao says Freddie Roach is still involved in training

Manny Pacquiao says veteran trainer Freddie Roach never left his team, despite a public split, and was helping him get ready for his upcoming bout in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao is training in Manila ahead of the January 19 showdown against Adrien Broner, a fight that may be a prelude to a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The Roach-Pacquiao reunion comes after the men abruptly parted ways following the Filipino's defeat to Jeff Horn in 2017.

Roach was reported to have been upset by his dismissal but agreed to return after late-night talks with the fighter last week.

"I tell people even in America that Freddie never left Team Pacquiao," Pacquiao told reporters. "He is still involved in the training."

Rematch for Mayweather and Pacquiao?

Pacquiao, the only fighter to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, got a boost to his slowing career when he stopped Argentina's Lucas Matthysse in July in Kuala Lumpur.

Just over six months later he will be back in the ring, this time against Broner, a 29-year-old American, for his first US fight since 2016.

"I am already excited. (After) more than two years I am coming back to Vegas to fight," said Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao knocked Lucas Matthysse down on three occasions in Kuala Lumpur

Speculation remains high that the Broner bout could be a warm-up for a sequel to 2015's "Fight of the Century", that Pacquiao lost to Mayweather on points.

Undefeated Mayweather said in September he was ready to fight Pacquiao, but no definite plans have emerged since.

Last week the Filipino champion told reporters he and Mayweather have talked about fighting again, but said he would see after the Broner match.

Pacquiao did not address the speculation on Tuesday, saying only: "I can fight anybody. We are not picky when it comes to our opponents."