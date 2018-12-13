Eddie Hearn believes Rocky Fielding can topple Saul Alvarez

1:42 Eddie Hearn says he does not believe Rocky Fielding is overawed ahead of his fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Eddie Hearn says he does not believe Rocky Fielding is overawed ahead of his fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Eddie Hearn insists Rocky Fielding is not overawed by the occasion as he prepares to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Liverpool's Fielding is defending his WBA super-middleweight title, but is going into the fight - live on Sky Sports from 11pm on Saturday - as the underdog.

Canelo is the hot favourite to win the bout, but promoter Hearn has urged people not to write off Fielding.

"I don't think Rocky is overawed, but obviously he's got a mountain to climb on Saturday," said Hearn.

"The size difference was there for all to see again and I think that's something that gives us hope in this fight because Canelo Alvarez is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

"Let's not forget that Rocky Fielding is world champion, he's the one here defending his title.

Rocky Fielding has a significant height advantage over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

"It's an amazing opportunity for him. There will be a lot of Brits here making plenty of noise and he's got it all to do, but he's here to win for sure."

Canelo has lost just once in 53 fights - to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 - and currently holds the WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

The Mexican has never previously fought at Madison Square Garden and, although notably shorter than Fielding, is the heavy favourite among punters and pundits, including Sky Sports boxing expert Matthew Macklin.

Fielding holds the WBA super-middleweight title

"As much as you're willing on Rocky Fielding and you really want him to win, it's very difficult to look past a Canelo win for me," said Macklin.

"I don't know if the size difference is even an advantage because he'll be at more of a disadvantage in terms of speed.

"I just hope he gets into the fight, settles into it, gets his jab going and warms into the fight as it goes on."

