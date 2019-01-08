Charlie Edwards remains keen to fight British rival Kal Yafai in 2019

Charlie Edwards claimed the WBC flyweight belt last month

New WBC champion Charlie Edwards says British rival Kal Yafai is "on the radar", but he might firstly have to overcome Cristofer Rosales in a rematch.

The 25-year-old is already planning his next move after stepping down a division to claim the WBC flyweight belt with a classy points win over Rosales at The O2 last month.

Edwards remains willing to settle his rivalry with Yafai, who holds the WBA super-flyweight title, although he questioned whether the Birmingham man is willing to accept the fight.

Yafai is a world champion in the division above Edwards

"He's on the radar, 100 per cent," Edwards told Sky Sports. "It could be next, because I would have it next, but I know he won't, so it probably won't be next.

"I don't think he wants to entertain me at all. He made that pretty clear during the year when I was trying to call for the fight.

"When I moved down to flyweight, I stated to Eddie (Hearn), I'm ready for anyone and everyone, and that's why he gave me the No 1 flyweight in the division, and I went and did the performance that I did, and now I'm the No 1.

Edwards will assess his options with promoter Eddie Hearn

"I'm ready to build a legacy, and have proper fights."

Despite defeating Rosales with wide tallies from the judges, Edwards believes he could have to take an instant return fight with the Nicaraguan.

"The rematch clause might be in place," he said. "I believe I will beat him better the second time. I've got his rhythm, I've got his range, he can't outbox me.

4:06 The south Londoner could not contain emotion after win over Rosales The south Londoner could not contain emotion after win over Rosales

"The only thing he can do is try and press me harder. When he presses me harder, that just opens more openings to hit him. He tried to press me hard, he really did, but reality was I am punching [harder] now, and I was hurting him.

"He couldn't just walk through me, like he walked through Paddy Barnes and put him away. He had to respect my punching power, and my ability. If he comes harder, there will be more opportunities for me to take."

With the WBC belt in his grasp, Edwards admits he has a number of exciting options to consider in 2019, including unification clashes with fellow champions in his current weight class.

"It's a new era, especially a new era of the flyweight division, and I want to unify," said Edwards.

"I'm in this game not to pick and choose my fights. I want the top dogs and I want all the belts. That's what I've set out to do, and then I want to move up, and I want to do it all again."