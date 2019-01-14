Charles Frankham signs for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Charles Frankham impressed in amateur ranks before turning professional

Charles Frankham has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing ahead of his professional debut at The O2 next month.

The 19-year-old super-featherweight has been working with trainer Tony Sims before his first pro-bout on the undercard of Ted Cheeseman's European title fight with Sergio Garcia on February 2, live on Sky Sports.

Frankham enjoyed a glittering amateur career, winning 71 of his 77 bouts, collecting a World Youth Championship bronze medal at 52kg, a Commonwealth Games gold medal at 60kg and European Championship at 52kg along the way, as well as eleven national titles.

Ted Cheeseman targets a European title in the main event at The O2

"I'm over the moon to have signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing," Frankham said. "They are by far the best in the business and I'm confident putting my career in their hands.

"I can't wait to make my professional debut at The O2 next month, I'm aiming to impress. I enjoyed my time in the amateurs, but now is the right time to turn over and make my mark in the pros.

My long-term ambition is to go all the way to the top and get as many belts as I can. Charles Frankham

"I'm really lucky to have a brilliant team around me in the gym. There's great sparring for me with the likes of Martin J Ward, Ricky Burns and Joe Cordina - they're all similar weights to me.

"This year it's all about building experience in the gym and in the ring. I'd like to get a few fights under my belt by the end of the year. My long-term ambition is to go all the way to the top and get as many belts as I can."

If you pick up titles some people say easy work you made that look easy but they don't see what's happening behind the scenes day in and day out working on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day when you train with champions and learn from champions pic.twitter.com/gJHx2Ue2Oe — Charles frankham (@CharlesFrankham) January 1, 2019

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said: "I'm delighted to welcome Charles to the team.

"His outstanding amateur pedigree speaks for itself and he has all of the attributes to be a big success in the paid ranks. I can't wait to see his exciting new journey get underway at The O2 next month."