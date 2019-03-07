Joseph Parker wants to stop Derek Chisora even quicker than Dillian Whyte if fight is agreed for July

Joseph Parker wants to deliver a swift knockout of Derek Chisora in the summer to stake his claim for a rematch with Dillian Whyte.

The New Zealander ruled out a proposed fight with Chisora in April, due to a lack of preparation time, but has welcomed talk of a rearranged bout in July at The O2.

With Whyte potentially topping the same bill, Parker wants to send a strong message by dispatching Chisora even quicker than his British rival's 11th-round stoppage in December.

The former world champion has been developing his power

"I've been working on some different training, developing power, so if we can catch him with a clean shot, I'll definitely put him away," Parker told Sky Sports.

"Just some explosive stuff, so hopefully when I do catch him with an explosive punch, and it lands in the right place, I can put him down. It will be a good night.

"If I knocked him out way earlier than he [Whyte] did, then it shows there's a lot of improvement from our side.

"Dillian Whyte and I would be great. I would love to rematch him now, but he's got his own plans and once we both take care of business, and he's willing, then we can get it on again."

Trainer Kevin Barry is wary of the threat posed by Chisora, especially after he teamed up with new coach Dave Coldwell, but would urge Parker to adopt an aggressive approach.

This is a fight that is must-win, but I think it will bring out the very best in Joseph Parker. Kevin Barry

"Our plan will be to knock him out, there is no doubt about that," said Barry. "Obviously the first plan is to win the fight, and I think Joseph Parker at his best will knock Derek Chisora out. We will be going into that fight to make a statement.

"This is a fight that is must-win, but I think it will bring out the very best in Joseph Parker.

"If we take care of our business, we will be very vocal towards Dillian Whyte."

Promoter David Higgins has been frustrated in his attempts to secure a second fight with Whyte, although he wants a deal to be secured soon for a clash with Chisora.

"The only person that has publicly wanted to fight Parker is Chisora," said Higgins. "We give him credit for that, and if the deal is right, we'll come to Chisora's hometown and we'll fight Chisora."