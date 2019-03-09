Anthony Joshua's former opponent Joseph Parker is supporting next world title challenger Jarrell Miller

Anthony Joshua faces Jarrell Miller on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua's former opponent Joseph Parker has sent messages of support to Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller ahead of his battle with the British star.

The unified heavyweight champion added the WBO belt by defeating Parker on points in March and is now preparing to fight Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Angry scenes were sparked at the New York press conference when Joshua was shoved by Miller, but Parker says there is mutual respect between him and the Brooklyn man, and wants him to pull off a stunning victory.

"Boxing antics, and things happen all the time, and you've just got to take it how it is," Parker told Sky Sports.

"I'm good friends with Miller, so it's one of those fights where I hope it goes well, and I hope he can pull it off, but it's going to be a hard task, because Joshua is a champion. I'm just going to be interested as a heavyweight boxer and a fan of the sport.

"I think he got under his skin. Miller is just playing the game, doing what he has to do. It's just one of those things where it's interesting for boxing."

The New Zealander revealed how he received the backing of Miller before his own unification clash with Joshua at the Principality Stadium.

"We get along well, we message each other, and I'm supporting him because he supported me when I had the Joshua fight," said Parker.

"Both fighters are great fighters, and very respectful. It's going to be good to see them matched in the ring.

"Yeah, I'll be supporting Miller."

Parker has welcomed talk of a rescheduled bout with Derek Chisora in July, although speculation about a potential fight with Tyson Fury also gained the attention of the 27-year-old.

"We'll fight anyone," said Parker. "I've got a lot of respect for Tyson and he is the man.

"But it comes down to boxing, and if I want to be the best, I have to fight the best. I consider him one of the best in my generation as a heavyweight.

"Listen, I'll fight him."

