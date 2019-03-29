Smith vs Eggington: David Price and Kash Ali resume hostilities during the weigh-in for a packed card at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 29/03/19 7:14pm
David Price and Kash Ali continued their war of words during the weigh-in for Saturday’s heavyweight showdown at the Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.
Price faces the undefeated Birmingham boxer on a packed undercard of Liam Smith-Sam Eggington, live on Sky Sports.
The pair traded insults during the face to face following Friday's fiery press conference and had to be separated before tempers boiled over, while Anthony Fowler and bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald also shared a few choice words.
Fowler had no problem making the super welterweight limit, coming inside the 154lbs limit but Fitzgerald was marginally over and made the weight at the second attempt.
Smith and Eggington were full of respect for each other and both made weight ahead of their fight for the vacant WBC silver super welterweight title.
European super lightweight champion Joe Hughes and British title holder Robbie Davies Jnr both came in at 9st 12lbs for their unification clash.
Philip Bowes weighed 9st 13lbs 4oz ahead of his first defence of his Commonwealth super lightweight title with challenger Tom Farrell 9st 13lbs 5oz.
Natasha Jonas returns at lightweight after suffering her first defeat and weighed 9st 11oz for her showdown with Tanzanian Feriche Mashauri.
