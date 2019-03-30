Smith vs Eggington: Liam Smith, Anthony Fowler and David Price all appear on Liverpool bill

Liam Smith's showdown with Sam Eggington tops the Liverpool bill, with Anthony Fowler also settling his feud with Scott Fitzgerald, and the return of David Price.

The former WBO champion has vowed to show his class against Eggington on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, with Smith working towards another world title fight at super-welterweight, or a potential British battle with Kell Brook later this year.

On an action-packed undercard, Fowler will finally share the ring with Fitzgerald following a long-running dispute that has led to venomous insults on social media.

5:29 After months of Twitter warfare, Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald sit down for a very tense 'Gloves Are Off' showdown After months of Twitter warfare, Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald sit down for a very tense 'Gloves Are Off' showdown

Heavyweight Price erupted in anger after pre-fight comments from opponent Kash Ali, and both men have promised to deliver explosive knockouts.

Joe Hughes also defends his European super-lightweight title against Robbie Davies Jnr, the current British champion, on a bumper bill at the M&S Bank Arena.

What the fighters said

Sam's style and my style will always gel for a good fight. It will be very, very competitive, but again, I feel I do everything better. Liam Smith on Sam Eggington

Mark my words I'm going to embarrass you kid and send you home with your tail between your legs. Anthony Fowler on Scott Fitzgerald

This is the big stage. You're going to be like a rabbit in the headlights. I'm going to send you back to the leisure centres. David Price on Kash Ali

The weigh-in

Liam Smith and Sam Eggington had no problems on the scales

Scott Fitzgerald made weight at the third attempt for Anthony Fowler fight

David Price and Kash Ali had to be separated on the stage

Joe Hughes and Robbie Davies Jr battle for British and European belts

0:58 Fowler and Fitzgerald finally settle their feud on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Fowler and Fitzgerald finally settle their feud on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Watch Liam Smith against Sam Eggington, with Anthony Fowler against Scott Fitzgerald and David Price on the M&S Bank Arena bill in Liverpool on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.