Smith vs Eggington: Liam Smith, Anthony Fowler and David Price all appear on Liverpool bill
Watch Smith-Eggington, with Fowler vs Fitzgerald and Price on Liverpool bill on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action
Last Updated: 29/03/19 5:58pm
Liam Smith's showdown with Sam Eggington tops the Liverpool bill, with Anthony Fowler also settling his feud with Scott Fitzgerald, and the return of David Price.
The former WBO champion has vowed to show his class against Eggington on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, with Smith working towards another world title fight at super-welterweight, or a potential British battle with Kell Brook later this year.
Live Fight Night
March 30, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
On an action-packed undercard, Fowler will finally share the ring with Fitzgerald following a long-running dispute that has led to venomous insults on social media.
Heavyweight Price erupted in anger after pre-fight comments from opponent Kash Ali, and both men have promised to deliver explosive knockouts.
Joe Hughes also defends his European super-lightweight title against Robbie Davies Jnr, the current British champion, on a bumper bill at the M&S Bank Arena.
What the fighters said
Sam's style and my style will always gel for a good fight. It will be very, very competitive, but again, I feel I do everything better.
Liam Smith on Sam Eggington
Mark my words I'm going to embarrass you kid and send you home with your tail between your legs.
Anthony Fowler on Scott Fitzgerald
This is the big stage. You're going to be like a rabbit in the headlights. I'm going to send you back to the leisure centres.
David Price on Kash Ali
Essential reading
Price's farewell? Don't plan on it...
David Price tells Sky Sports about overcoming heavyweight heartache, casting an eye over American rivals, and punishing preparation for a must-win night.
Anthony Fowler: A dream feud
Anthony Fowler talks to Sky Sports about why he craved a bitter rivalry with Scott Fitzgerald, their social media row, and his four-fight plan.
The weigh-in
The time draws near...
Watch Liam Smith against Sam Eggington, with Anthony Fowler against Scott Fitzgerald and David Price on the M&S Bank Arena bill in Liverpool on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.