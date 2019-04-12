Lomachenko vs Crolla: Anthony Crolla's expected ring walk time is revealed for Vasyl Lomachenko fight
Anthony Crolla challenges Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBA and WBO belts and we have answered all the key questions, including when are the ring walks?
What is at stake?
Crolla will test himself at the very highest level as he challenges unified lightweight champion Lomachenko, one of the world's finest pound-for-pound fighters.
The Ukrainian star has already claimed world titles in three weight divisions and his promoter Bob Arum is looking towards another unification clash with IBF champion Richard Commey.
But Crolla has earned his status as the WBA's mandatory challenger with three straight wins, and hopes to produce a stunning upset win at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
When is the ring walk?
Crolla is expected to make his entrance at around 4.30am for his world title clash with Lomachenko.
Who else is on the bill?
Los Angeles running order - live on Sky Sports from 3am
Cause for controversy?
Crolla's pre-fight weigh-in with Lomachenko was overshadowed by a row as the Mancunian's trainer Joe Gallagher took issue with the gloves provided for the fight.
"Joe Gallagher felt that Lomachenko's gloves were very light, so he wants them weighed," promoter Eddie Hearn explained to Sky Sports.
"They said they will weigh them later and Joe wants to see them being weighed. He's well within his rights, in my opinion to see that."
How can I watch?
