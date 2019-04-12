Lomachenko vs Crolla: Anthony Crolla's expected ring walk time is revealed for Vasyl Lomachenko fight

Anthony Crolla challenges Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBA and WBO belts and we have answered all the key questions, including when are the ring walks?

What is at stake?

Crolla will test himself at the very highest level as he challenges unified lightweight champion Lomachenko, one of the world's finest pound-for-pound fighters.

Live Fight Night International Live on

0:49 Pound-for-pound great Vasyl Lomachenko defends his world titles against Anthony Crolla live on Sky Sports Pound-for-pound great Vasyl Lomachenko defends his world titles against Anthony Crolla live on Sky Sports

The Ukrainian star has already claimed world titles in three weight divisions and his promoter Bob Arum is looking towards another unification clash with IBF champion Richard Commey.

But Crolla has earned his status as the WBA's mandatory challenger with three straight wins, and hopes to produce a stunning upset win at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

When is the ring walk?

The 32-year-old is facing the biggest fight of his career

Crolla is expected to make his entrance at around 4.30am for his world title clash with Lomachenko.

Who else is on the bill?

Gilberto Ramirez (left) could be a future opponent for Callum Smith

Los Angeles running order - live on Sky Sports from 3am Arnold Barboza vs Mike Alvarado Gilberto Ramirez vs Tommy Karpency Vasyl Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla

Cause for controversy?

Crolla's pre-fight weigh-in with Lomachenko was overshadowed by a row as the Mancunian's trainer Joe Gallagher took issue with the gloves provided for the fight.

0:39 Eddie Hearn explains why Crolla's team want Vasyl Lomachenko's gloves weighed ahead of the fight Eddie Hearn explains why Crolla's team want Vasyl Lomachenko's gloves weighed ahead of the fight

"Joe Gallagher felt that Lomachenko's gloves were very light, so he wants them weighed," promoter Eddie Hearn explained to Sky Sports.

"They said they will weigh them later and Joe wants to see them being weighed. He's well within his rights, in my opinion to see that."

How can I watch?

Vasyl Lomachenko defends the WBA and WBO lightweight titles against Anthony Crolla on Saturday morning from 3am, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.