Canelo told to 'put up or shut up' if he wants to face Callum Smith

0:56 Callum Smith's manager and trainer Joe Gallagher has his say on the potential fight between his fighter and Canelo Callum Smith's manager and trainer Joe Gallagher has his say on the potential fight between his fighter and Canelo

Saul Canelo Alvarez must offer a super-fight to Callum Smith this year, or should forget about facing the WBA 'Super' champion, says trainer Joe Gallagher.

Canelo, who holds the WBA 'regular' super middleweight belt, called out Smith's name after defeating Daniel Jacobs to add the IBF title to his WBA 'Super' and WBC middleweight titles in May.

Smith stayed on track for a showdown with the Mexican superstar by blasting out Hassan N'Dam in three rounds on the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr undercard at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1.

If you want to fight Callum Smith, then make an offer. If you don't, then forget about it and it will never happen and we'll move on. Joe Gallagher

Canelo is also reported to be considering a clash with WBO light-heavyweight Sergey Kovalev in a bid to make history as Mexico's first four-weight champion, a move which has promoted Smith's trainer Gallagher to say "put up or shut up".

"I think the Callum Smith-Canelo fight has to happen either now or in December," said Gallagher. "If it doesn't happen then, then I don't think it will ever happen.

"Canelo needs to win a genuine 168 world title and Callum is the No.1 and I think that's the fight that makes sense. The fans want to see it, you've seen social media blow up, Daniel Jacobs was hugely impressed ringside, Triple G was.

1:59 Canelo won a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas Canelo won a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas

"Canelo - it's about time, I don't disrespect him, he's a good fighter, I'm well aware of him but I'm hugely confident in Callum Smith beating him.

"But you can't turn around and start mentioning people and names and then not take the fight up, so it's time to put up or shut up and we'll crack on with our career.

Smith was at his devastating best against Hassan N'Dam in New York

"If you want to fight Callum Smith, then make an offer, if you don't then forget about it and it will never happen and we'll move on and do what we need to do."