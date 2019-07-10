Martin Bakole targets heavyweight elite after joining Matchroom stable

Martin Bakole is back in action on JD NXTGEN bill, live on Sky Sports

Martin Bakole is hoping to make his name in the heavyweight ranks after signing a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Bakole returns to the ring against Ytalo Perea - when he makes his debut on Sky Sports - on the JD NXTGEN show in Liverpool on August 2.

The big-hitting heavyweight stopped former world title challenger Mariusz Wach in eight rounds in April to returning to winning ways after suffering the sole defeat of his career to Michael Hunter last October.

"I'm very grateful to Eddie [Hearn] and Matchroom for giving me the opportunity to fight live on Sky Sports and DAZN for the first time in my career," Bakole said, with a record of 12-1 and nine KOs.

"August 2 is a great show to be part of and fighting in Liverpool as a pro is another first time for me, so I'm very excited to get going.

"I've been sparring with Daniel Dubois in London ahead of his British title fight and I'm feeling strong and motivated for my Matchroom debut.

"I'm working hard towards facing someone in the top 15 in the world in the next couple of months.

"The heavyweight scene is wide open at the moment and I want to make my mark in the division, starting on August 2."

Matchroom boss Hearn is expecting big things from Bakole after watching the African-born, Airdrie-based fighter sparring with former three-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

"We've seen him in camp with AJ over the last few years and I really believe he can compete at the higher level," he said.

"After his run out in Liverpool we will be looking for all the top names come the end of the year."