'Prince' Charles Martin seals second consecutive victory against Daniel Martz

Charles Martin won inside four rounds

'Prince' Charles Martin won his fight with Daniel Martz via fourth-round knockout before claiming he wants to fight for a title again.

Former IBF heavyweight champion Martin defeated Martz then told Fox Sports: "I would definitely like to fight for a title this year."

He namechecked WBC holder Deontay Wilder and Manuel Charr, who has a 'regular' version of the WBA belt, as his ideal opponents.

Martin is the second-shortest reigning heavyweight champion of all time. Just 85 days after winning the belt he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua - the first of the Brit's world titles.

Martin has since also lost to Adam Kownacki but, after Saturday night, is on a two-fight win streak.

He cut Martz and floored him twice en route to the stoppage.

"I just want to keep learning and become a complete fighter," said Martin.

"I want to be able to dig to the body and fight on the inside and learn everything technical that I can. I want to be like the LeBron James of boxing, in that I'm a total student of the sport."

Washington (left) beat Helenius

Former world heavyweight title challenger Gerald Washington knocked out Robert Helenius in the eighth round.

"I've been going between trainers and between styles my last few fights, but what got me through this fight tonight was just sticking with it and pushing through everything and gutting it out," said Washington who had previously challenged Wilder.

Rising contender Jermaine Franklin stayed unbeaten in his 19th fight on Friday night, defeating Jerry Forrest, although the split-decision verdict was disputed.

