Whyte vs Rivas: Watch a live stream of Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas' public workout
Last Updated: 17/07/19 12:27pm
Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas will size each other up at Wednesday's public workout before their heavyweight fight – watch a live stream at the top of this page.
Whyte and Rivas will both be in the ring from midday before their high-stakes Sky Sports Box Office clash at The O2 on Saturday night.
David Allen and David Price, who will collide in an all-British heavyweight fight, will also go through their paces at the workout near Tower Bridge in London.
Crowd favourite Derek Chisora will be there too, before he takes on Poland's Artur Szpilka.
In addition, unbeaten cruiserweights Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith have the opportunity to see each other before fight night at the weekend.
Watch Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas including David Price vs Dave Allen and Derek Chisora vs Artur Szpilka on Saturday night, July 20