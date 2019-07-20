Whyte vs Rivas: Heavyweight world including Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury watching Dillian Whyte

Whyte must deal with Rivas before a WBC title fight becomes a reality

The heavyweight drama continues on Saturday night with Dillian Whyte aiming to take his frustrations out on Oscar Rivas, and finally force his way into the world title fight that he has long deserved.

Whyte will become the mandatory challenger to the WBC heavyweight championship with victory at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, which should lead to challenging the current champion Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury next year.

South London slugger Whyte was first named the WBC's No 1 contender in November 2017 but, with Wilder tied up fighting Fury and planning a rematch, he has been made to wait for his opportunity at the belt.

That wait could come to an end if he dispatches Rivas on Saturday night, in what would be Whyte's 10th consecutive victory. Since his only career loss to Anthony Joshua nearly four years ago, he has strung together impressive wins over Derek Chisora (twice), Joseph Parker, Lucas Browne and Robert Helenius.

He has also, crucially, displayed a massive improvement since he was the brawler that came up short against Joshua. Whyte now possesses a vicious left hook that wiped out Browne and Chisora and floored Parker, which Joshua himself was unable to do.

Rivas, however, comes with scant regard for Whyte's plans. The Colombian is unbeaten in 26 and, weeks after Joshua was shocked by Andy Ruiz Jr, knows that there has never been a better time for heavyweight upsets.

Allen fights Price on Saturday night

British contenders David Allen and David Price come together in a heavyweight fight which would have seemed implausible a few years ago.

Olympic bronze medallist Price has been stopped six times but retains huge power if he can land his right hand. Allen, nine years younger, has revamped his training regime under new trainer Darren Barker and suddenly looks like a serious domestic contender after beating Lucas Browne.

Allen and Price, two of the most popular names on the British boxing scene, collide at opposite ends of their careers but must defeat each other to remain in the hunt.

Derek Chisora, the cult hero who has former foe David Haye in his corner, returns against Artur Szpilka, a former challenger of Deontay Wilder.

Chisora is in action against Szpilka

Unbeaten cruiserweights Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith have won 18 combined fights but only one can progress their promising careers after meeting on Saturday night.

Lawrence Okolie, the British cruiserweight champion, will watch Riakporhe vs Billam-Smith with interest before his own fight against Mariano Angel Gudino.

Charlie Duffield fights Dan Azeez for the vacant Southern Area light-heavyweight title.

