Whyte vs Rivas: Toe 2 Toe podcast post-fight special

A 25-minute special podcast with all the ringside reaction from Dillian Whyte's win over Oscar Rivas.

Listen or subscribe on:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Spreaker

The podcast includes:

Matt Macklin

Dave Coldwell

Carl Froch

Ant Middleton

Dan Azeez

Richard Riakporhe

Dean Whyte

Paulie Malignaggi

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas repeats on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 9am and 4pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.