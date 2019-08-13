Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin confirmed for September 14

Tyson Fury's next fight will be against Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury will fight undefeated Swedish contender Otto Wallin on September 14 in Las Vegas.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury hopes another stateside victory will lead to a rematch with Deontay Wilder next year, with the WBC title on the line.

Fury brilliantly recovered from a 12th-round knock-down against Wilder last December, and was eventually frustrated to only draw in the battle between unbeaten heavyweights.

Otto Wallin is an unbeaten southpaw

He has since shone in a swift demolition of Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas - he will return to the city to headline at the T-Mobile Arena next.

Sweden's Wallin, a southpaw who is unbeaten in 21 pro fights, stands in Fury's way.

Wallin last year had his career-best result, a win over compatriot Adrian Granat in their home country.

His US debut has twice been scuppered. First, his opponent Nick Kisner suffered an early cut so their fight was ruled a no contest, then BJ Flores withdrew just days away from a scheduled fight.

Fury continues to chase a Deontay Wilder rematch

Wallin now receives a huge opportunity against Fury, whose plan is to win Wilder's WBC title in an expected second fight in 2020.

Wilder is first planning a rematch with Luis Ortiz, while Anthony Joshua will fight to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

