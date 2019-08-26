Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko says his training was harder for Anthony Crolla

Vasiliy Lomachenko says his training camp ahead of his fight with Luke Campbell was not has hard as his preparation for when he faced Anthony Crolla.

The three-weight world champion arrived in London on Monday morning ahead of Saturday night's WBA 'Super', WBC and WBO lightweight showdown with Campbell, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Lomachenko outclassed former world champion Crolla with a fourth-round stoppage in April, and the Ukrainian claims his training for that fight was tougher than the preparation he has undergone to face Campbell this weekend.

"I enjoyed [the training camp]. I am ready 100 per cent. We trained hard. I love it. I love boxing and I love the hard preparation," he told Sky Sports News.

"This time it was not too hard. I do not know why but it was easier than my last fight against Crolla."

Lomachenko also says he is hoping to create new memories in London this weekend, the city where he won his second Olympic gold medal in 2012.

"I can't wait and I am excited. I want to try and feel the moment and the emotion from the fans," he said.

Lomachenko battles Campbell for three world titles at the O2 Arena on Saturday

"It's a big memory for me. It was my second Olympic Games, my second gold medal. I had the time to see the city of London and I liked it. I have a good memory.

"They understand and love boxing. I can't explain it. The people are special and they respect boxers and boxing. They understand boxing styles.

"My message is just [wait] for six more days, that's it."

