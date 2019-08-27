Davies Jr vs Ritson: Dave Allen confirms boxing comeback after David Price loss

Dave Allen is fit and ready to return after his painful defeat to David Price in July

Dave Allen will return on the Robbie Davies Jr-Lewis Ritson card at the Newcastle Arena on October 19, live on Sky Sports.

Allen was left pondering his future in the ring after losing to domestic rival David Price at The 02 in July, but the 27-year-old has now confirmed he will pull on his gloves again.

The popular Doncaster heavyweight, who was pulled out after 10 rounds against former Olympian Price, suffering damage to his eye socket and tongue in the process, has fond memories of fighting in Newcastle.

I’m back 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Va1NWgnjqP — Papi De La I Need 10 Plumbers (@davidthewhiter1) August 27, 2019

"I've had some good nights, I've had some bad nights but the night last year at the Arena was my favourite night.

"I beat Samir Nebo and who's Samir Nebo? No one really knows, so it was the people that made it and that's why I want to come back so bad and I'll be there now in seven weeks."

The 'White Rhino' admitted defeat to Price was initially hard to take but says the loss also had a plus point.

"It was hard to swallow but I like David Price, he's so sweet every time," added Allen.

"But really when I lost to David Price I thought 'really it's not that bad' because I'll be down there again and get to work my way up and I actually quite enjoy that because I know I'll get an easy fight."

