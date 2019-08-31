Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko targets undisputed status after beating Luke Campbell

Lomachenko is the WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight champion

Vasiliy Lomachenko wants to become the undisputed world lightweight champion after adding another belt by beating Luke Campbell.

Loma eyes IBF title 👀👑@VasylLomachenko now has 3 of the 4 lightweight world titles. His next aim is to win the last title and become the Undisputed lightweight champion of the world 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/kiOwfNc2MM — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Lomachenko added the WBC title to his WBA and WBO versions and is now targeting the IBF championship held by Richard Commey.

"Of course I want [IBF title] next," Lomachenko said after his unanimous decision win against Campbell.

Commey will defend the IBF belt against Teofimo Lopez later this year. Lomachenko is already a three-weight world champion but claiming every belt in a single division would replicate the achievement of his countryman Oleksandr Usyk, who last year became the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

"We're looking to win the fourth belt but Loma has told me he can't wait to come back to the UK to fight here again," his promoter Bob Arum said.

"He's up there with the greats - Muhammad Ali, Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao. He belongs with those fighters.

"We're going to fight the best fighters at featherweight, the best fighters at super-featherweight and the best fighters at lightweight."

Lomachenko won world titles in two divisions in the fewest amount of fights ever, and repeated the feat with a world title in a third division. He has had just 15 pro fights after a 396-1 amateur record that included two Olympic gold medals.

He floored Campbell in the 11th round on Saturday night but was made to settle for a points win.

